Another early retirement for Tommi

Tommi Meadows suffered another early retirement on the DMACK Carlisle Stages, in the treacherous Kielder Forest Complex.

The Carlisle Stages was the Clitheroe teenager’s third forest rally, in the 1400 series of the BTRDA Championship.

The Ford KA crew struggled to find a rhythm through the first stage in Ash Park, with poor visibility and and slippery conditions.

Then the car cut out and wouldn’t restart at the arrival of stage 2.

Meadows thanks Gareth Hooper Motorsport, DMACK Tyres, Morris Lubricants, Sagar Insurances, Pacenote, Zenith Racing UK, Motordrive Seats and Proflex Suspension.