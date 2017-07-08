A perfect time to get into tennis in the Ribble Valley

Have you been bitten by the Wimbledon bug yet?

Playing tennis gets you moving - and moving is good for the body and the mind.

One of the great things about tennis is that it’s a sport that can be played at nearly any age and at any skill level.

Because it’s a low-impact sport and it’s not dependent on the strength of the player, young and old alike pick it up easily.

Liz Thomas is an former professional tennis player, having reaching eighth in Great Britain, competing at Wimbledon qualifying and representing England.

Liz is an LTA Level 4 Senior Performance coach based at Ribble Valley Tennis Centre in Clitheroe.

Liz says: “With Wimbledon upon us, now is as good a time as ever to discover or maybe rediscover tennis!

“I offer coaching lessons for kids and adults, all ages and all abilities, individual lessons and small groups.

“I also run two cardio sessions a week, Tuesday 9-15-10-45 a.m. and Friday 9-15-10-15 a.m. which is a group fitness-based tennis session, set to music where we can burn up to 600 calories an hour. The classes are fun, sociable and friendly!

“I also offer tennis-themed birthday parties, which are a great introduction into tennis and they have proved popular with girls and boys alike. I provide snacks, drinks and fun so you can relax while your child has fun on the tennis court with their friends.

“I have turned my passion into my profession and I love to coach, teach and train tennis.

“So whether you are a beginner or a budding champ I know I can help you step up your game and have lots of fun too!”

For more details, contact Liz on 07841 826 160 or check out www.lizthomastennis.co.uk