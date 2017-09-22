More silverware in the Chatburn Road cabinet as thirds land title

Clitherie Cricket Club’s third XI added more silverware to the Chatburn Road trophy cabinet by winning the Foster’s Lancashire League Third Eleven League.

Skipper Richard Blackburn took charge of a team who had won two of the last three titles at their level before leaving the Ribblesdale League.

Clitheroe's successful third team

And his side – which contained a mix of youngsters and more experienced cricketers – were leading from the front for much of the season.

Clitheroe announced their arrival in the new league with a hard-fought win over Nelson back in April, and from there they never really looked back.

A strong bowling attack proved vital on many occasions, rolling over established teams such as Burnley, Enfield and Rawtenstall cheaply.

One key game at Church saw the visitors restricted to just 110 all out and seemingly in trouble – but they came storming back to roll over their opponents for only 55.

Clitheroe captain Paul Gaskell is handed the Lancashire League trophy

At various points during the season, James Scorah, Angus Spencer and brother Callum and Jamie Birtwell-Jones.

Meanwhile, the batsman also helped the thirds rack up some big totals including a huge 230-4 in the game against runners up Haslingden.

George Drake and Greg Bonner – both playing cricket regularly again after a few years off – brought some experience to the side and both scored heavily on various occasions.

Josh Holgate, Harry Lang, Joe Nutter and Assad Mahmood also weighed in with important contributions with the bat over the course of the season.

But there were also promising signs from the young players stepping up –rlie Atkinson and Johnny Wardle – showing there is a bright future for the club.

Captain Blackburn said: “It was a season to remember and a great way to introduce ourselves to the Lancashire League.

“Aside from Great Harwood, each team we faced was a new challenge with us moving into the Lancashire League – so that was enjoyable for all of us.

“However we always knew we had a strong squad with a nice blend of youth and experience as well as a positive team spirit.

“And for me personally, it was a privilege to skipper a team and lift a trophy at this club where so many of my family have played cricket over the years.

“Now we look forward to defending the title next time round.

“Hopefully we can emulate Haslingden’s success in winning back to back titles in the next few seasons.”

Meanwhile, the first team were presented with the Senior League championship trophy on Sunday after they sealed the title last weekend.

Their final game of the season against Burnley at MyProtein Turf Moor was abandoned without play.

l Ribblesdale Wanderers were cruelly denied promotion back to Section A of the CBS Office Supplies Ribblesdale Cricket League on Saturday.

Wanderers hosted Section B leaders Padiham at Church Meadow, knowing victory would be enough to leapfrog their visitors.

But the game fell victim to the weather, with Ian Britcliffe’s side poised for the win they needed.

Padiham batted first and made 92-7 in their rain-affected 39 overs.

Padiham were indebted to substitute professional Tony Palladino, who made 22from 88 balls, and former skipper Callum Clarke, who finished unbeaten on 41 from 84 deliveries.

Wanderers looked in the box seat, as they reached 25-1 in just 3.3 overs.

Toby Burrows sent Mack Spencer back for four, caught by Clarke, as Bernard Vorster crashed 21 not out off 13 balls.

But the rain made no further play possible.

Baxenden’s victory at bottom club Feniscowles meant they claimed the Section B title.

Read ended the season with a 113-run win over Barnoldswick in Section A, as Kyle O’Connor hit 44, professional Matt Walker 55, Ben Gorton 57 and Warren Eastham 25.

And Salesbury were relegated to Section B as they lost by two wickets to Whalley at Station Road.