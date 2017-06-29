Lucrative deal for Whalley

The venue of the first Roses match 150 years ago has secured a lucrative new ground sponsorship deal with the Co-operative Supermarket.

Whalley Cricket Club, whose Station Road ground famously hosted Lancashire and Yorkshire in 1867 – with the White Rose winning by five wickets – held a launch day on Friday to celebrate the new tie-in with the Co-op.

The famous old ground will retain the Station Road name, and the club are delighted to secure what they hope will be a mutually beneficial partnership.

Simon Ditchfield, Vice Chairman, said: “It’s the most lucrative sponsorship deal in my lifetime at the club, and it’s nice to have the security of a three-year contract.

“Hopefully the deal with the Co-op will be mutually beneficial and we hope to support them as much as we can, and help push their membership up, which in turn will help us.

“Twelve years ago the club was in a mess financially, but the new committee resurrected it, and we generate our own money now.

“This deal is an important piece of the puzzle and an important revenue stream.”

It is another sign of a flourishing club, where junior membership is at 120, with 60 senior and 100 social members, while the first team currently sit third in the Ribblesdale League Section A, 13 points behind leaders Settle.

Whalley members can help the club by taking up Co-op membership, which costs £1 to join, with 5% of your spend at Co-op stores – with the nearest being the petrol station off the A59 in Clitheroe, with one to come in Whalley in February next year – going into your Co-op Membership account, and 1% going to the cricket club.

l Whalley suffered a seven-wicket defeat at home to Oswaldtwistle Immanuel on Saturday, after being dismissed for 120, with opener Kye Stevens making 42.

On Friday, they beat Padiham by three wickets in the Twenty20, with two wickets each for Toby Bulcock, Richard Palmer and Robbie Read, before openers Sam Sweeney (24) and Stuart Crabtree (20) helped pass the target.