Loan man is eager to make his mark

Patrick Bamford is ready to grab the bull by the horns after getting another shot at the Premier League with the Clarets.

The 23-year-old Chelsea forward, who is on a season-long loan at Turf Moor, has seen his opportunities in the top flight limited in the past having failed to make an impact at both Crystal Palace and Norwich City.

The one-time England under 21 international has previously excelled in the Championship representing both Derby County and Middlesbrough and he was voted the division’s player of the year with the latter.

After making his debut for Sean Dyche’s side at the weekend, where he replaced Andre Gray in the 80th minute of the 1-1 draw with Hull City, Bamford said: “I saw what it was about last year even though I didn’t get too much of a chance so now it’s up to me to grab the bull by the horns. I need to take my chance to show what I can do.

“When I came in I did a little bit of link up play and I felt alright with that. After that I didn’t really touch the ball because we were just defending. The gaffer was trying to shout on but you couldn’t hear as thing.

“We were sitting in, trying to take control of the game to see it out, but we were hit with the succer-punch at the end.

“I was buzzing to get on and it was good to be back playing again. Hopefully now I can push on and try to help the team in any way that I can.”

Steven Defour gave the home side the lead with a stunning individual goal to open his account for the club in the 72nd minute. And Bamford was impressed with what he saw from the Belgium international.

“Steven Defour, who played really well throughout the game, summed his performance up with a cracking goal,” Bamford said.

“That was the first time I’ve seen him play properly and it was good. He looked like he was full of energy, he was constantly running, and he had class on the ball. You saw that with his goal.”

However, his Clarets bow was soured by Robert Snodgrass’s equaliser deep in to stoppage time as the Tigers snatched a point.

“It’s a bit cruel really,” he said. “They had a good chance in the second half, which Diomande should’ve probably scored, but apart from that I thought we controlled the game.

“It was a bit scrappy in the first half and there weren’t many chances. But I thought we’d hold on to the win but we were denied with the last kick of the game.

“When I looked at the foul I thought he’d touched the ball but it was a great finish from Snodgrass. It’s just unfortunate that it was right at the end of the game because it leaves a sour taste in the mouth.”