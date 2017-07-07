Like father like son at Church Meadow

Jordan Britcliffe showed that he has inherited his father’s genes after Ribblesdale Wanderers brushed aside Feniscowles with ease.

The Church Meadow amateur bowler, son of club captain Ian, who finished the 2013 campaign with 101 wickets, took 5-26 from 11 overs as the visitors were extinguished for 79 runs.

Kian Farnworth’s performance also proved troublesome as he added 3-12 from 6.5 overs to restrict Feniscowles while Bernard Vorster added 2-7 from three overs.

Wanderers wasted little time in completing the chase, securing maximum points in the 17th over with just one wicket down.

Vorster was the man to go with 12 runs to his name but Mack Spencer and Brendon Louw struck unbeaten knocks of 18 and 40 respectively to seal victory.