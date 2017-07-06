Hornbuckle teaches opposition a lesson

Salesbury had already advanced to the knockout stage of the Twenty20 competition but they ended their qualifying campaign in style.

Having erased Brinscall for 97 runs at School Lane, professional Neil Hornbuckle went on to give the hosts a lesson in how to bat.

The South African paid man opened with an unbeaten 60 to inspire an eight-wicket triumph while Brandon Faber added 20.

Hornbuckle then inflicted similar damage on Earby in the league as he fired 97 runs in Salesbury’s 198-7 finish. Faber added 21, Liam Parkinson chipped in with 35 while Andrew Mercer added 23.

Mercer and Sam Bristol went on to take three wickets apiece to restrict Earby to a 159 run total.