Hornbuckle is top man in the Ribblesdale League

Salesbury’s Neil Hornbuckle finished as top batsman in the Ribblesdale League.

But the Red Caps were denied a promotion play-off as they lost their final game at Brinscall.

Hornbuckle finished with 877 runs at 62.64, including the season’s highest innings of 179 not out against Barnoldswick last month.

Salesbury were pipped to second place in Section B by Padiham, howeverm after a 12-run defeat at School Lane on Saturday.

Salesbury won the toss and put Brinscall in, who made 134-9 in their 45 overs.

Salesbury were then dismissed for 122, despite 19 from Chris Riley, 24 from Joe Rawlinson and Andrew Mercer’s 51 not out.