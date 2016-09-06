Gray and Keane up for North West awards

Andre Gray and Michael Keane have both been nominated at the 2016 MBNA Northwest Football Awards.

And the pair now need the backing of their fans to vote for them ahead of this year’s glitzy, black tie Awards ceremony at the Point, Emirates Old Trafford on Monday, November 14th.

Keane is up for Rising Star of the Year, and goes up against Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford , Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, Liverpool’s Emre Can and Everton’s Joe Williams.

Gray – named the FourFourTwo and Championship Player of the Year after netting 25 goals last season, is up for Championship player of the year.

Blackburn’s Markus Olsson is the current holder, and Ben Marshall will be looking to take the trophy back to Ewood Park.

Now in their fifth year, the MBNA Northwest Football Awards have grown in popularity due to their inclusive approach to the game.

In total 22 clubs have players nominated in a voting process far more enjoyable than any General Election.

David De Gea and Kevin De Bruyne go head to head for the accolade of Premier League Player of the Year for the 2015-16 campaign, along with Philippe Coutinho and Gareth Barry.

In League One, Wigan Athletic’s midfielder David Perkin’s 47 league appearances helped them gain promotion back to the Championship and he is in contention for League One’s Player of the Year.

League Two’s Player of the Year sees Accrington Stanley’s nine goal, Billy Kee and Carlisle United’s left back, Danny Grainger go head to head.

Manchester City’s Isobel Christiansen is nominated for Female Player of the Year, hoping to emulate Jill Scott’s success in 2015 whilst teammate, Georgia Stanway is in the running for Female Rising Star of the Year Award.

Voting for all Player of the Year and Rising Star Award categories is open until noon on Friday, October 21st at www.northwestfootballawards.com/voting