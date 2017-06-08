Gaskell hoping past can help shape the future

Paul Gaskell is hoping that past experiences of heading a division will serve Clitheroe well in their bid to defend top spot in the Lancashire League.

Winning has almost become a formality for the club in recent years having taken the Ribblesdale Cricket League crown four times in succession without too much of a challenge.

The league leaders are being made to work harder to get over the line at this level but they’re still finding ways of doing it.

After beating Colne by 50 runs at Chatburn Road in the Twenty20 Pride of Pendle Group, with Harrison Phelan and professional Fawad Alam taking four wickets apiece to aid the defence of their 120-8 total, Clitheroe went on to beat Haslingden and Lowerhouse.

Sam Halstead took 4-39 and Ali Ross 2-1 to bowl Haslingden out for just 79. Charlie Dewhurst then top scored with an unbeaten knock of 46 to secure an eight wicket win.

Alam was made to work for his pay cheque on Sunday when producing a match-winning innings to better Lowerhouse’s 182-7 finish.

The Pakistan professional hit six fours in an unbeaten 74 while Jack Dewhurst (25) and Peter Dibb (27 not out) helped to secure a five wicket triumph at the Brooks Foundation Ground.

“We’ve been in this position in the Ribblesdale League before but this is a totally different level with the quality within it,” said the skipper. “It’s fantastic at the moment and we are really enjoying it. It couldn’t have started any better for us.

“I thought we would have an idea of where we were after this weekend. It’s very pleasing. It’s going great at the moment and it couldn’t have gone much better really.

“I would like to think past experiences help. We’re just understanding how to win games and what we need to do to get over the line. Having a winning habit is a fantastic thing. But we’re still learning things along the way.”

Clitheroe travel to Bentgate to take on Haslingden in the Twenty20 competition tomorrow and host Whalley in the LCB Knockout Cup on Sunday.

“Hopefully we can turn it on again and get a good result,” said Gaskell. “They’ll be looking to put one over on us.

“We enjoy that competition. We won’t be taking Whalley lightly. They’ve strengthened but it’s a cup competition that we want to have a good go at.”