Young Clarets offered new terms at Turf

A number of young Clarets have been offered new terms at Turf Moor.

Strikers Tinashe Chakwana and Tommy Wood, midfielders Tunde Bayode and Mark Howarth and goalkeeper Connor King will take up third-year scholarships next season.

And Ali Koiki has had his contract extended for a further 12 months after joining the Clarets last summer.

However, midfielders Miles Fenton and Tyler Shrimpton and defender Billy Grogan are to be released at the end of the season, when they reach the end of their initial two-year scholarships.

Third-year scholar, goalkeeper Tony Agayere, 19, who has spent time on loan at Colne, will also leave Turf Moor this summer, and forward RJ Pingling is being released.

Striker Khius Metz, 19, has been given a further six-month deal after missing much of the current campaign through injury.

The Clarets have also taken up an option on a further 12-month deal for goalkeeper Conor Mitchell.

Academy boss Jonathan Pepper said: “The scholars have really kicked on this year, the first and second years, which is reflected in their recent form going up the league, compared with where they finished last year.

“It would be nice to get the under 23s a core nucleus of players who have been with the club for a number of years, rather than at the moment, where the under 23s is very much a mixed group that have been introduced into the club the last year or two.

“It would be good to have a group of players who have been with us for a while and then a few additions, so they really have an affiliation with the club.”