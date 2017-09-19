Wood up for Leeds reunion

Record signing Chris Wood will look to shoot down former employers Leeds United at Turf Moor in the Carabao Cup tonight.

But he hopes the sides will meet again in the Premier League next season.

The 25-year-old completed a £15m switch from Eland Road last month, after enjoying a prolific two-year stay at Elland Road, where he boasted an impressive 50% strike rate in his 88 appearances for the club.

The New Zealand international signed a four-year deal with the Clarets on the back of finishing as the Championship’s leading scorer with 27 goals, which pushed the Whites to the fringes of the play-off places.

Wood, who helped the Yorkshire outfit to their best finish in 11 seasons, alongside left back Charlie Taylor – who also made the switch across the Pennines this summer – had a wry smile when the draw was made: “It was inevitable wasn’t it, after we had both transferred over, and me just a week before.

“That’s life.

“I had a great two years at Leeds.

“I cannot speak highly enough of the players and coaching staff and the new owner (Andrea Radrizzani).

“He was fantastic with me, he is a great man and will take the club forward.

“The fans last year were brilliant to me, and they have a great bunch of fans.

“It will be nice to play them and see them, they will bring 5,000 I am sure, that is what they do.”

Leeds went down to a 1-0 defeat at Millwall on Saturday – their first defeat of the season in all competitions.

But they still sit on top of the Championship, and Wood added: “It will be tough, they have started very well, hopefully they continue through the season because I would like to see them up in the Premier League with us.

“That is where everyone says they belong.

“It will take a lot of work for them, but it will be a great game.”