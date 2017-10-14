Wood rescues a point for Clarets against 10 man Hammers

Striker Chris Wood scored his third Premier League goal of the campaign as Burnley's perseverance paid off in a 1-1 draw against 10 man West Ham at Turf Moor.

The Hammers looked as though they would return to the capital with maximum points, despite Andy Carroll's dismissal in the first half, but the club's record signing came to the rescue yet again.

Wood's goals have now earned the Clarets five points, having netted late on at Wembley against Spurs while scoring the winner on his full debut against Crystal Palace.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche questioned the definition of a 'long ball' ahead of West Ham's visit to Turf Moor, stating that the term was unquantifiable and painfully overused.

However, it would be difficult to argue that Joe Hart's first ever Premier League assist was a 'long pass' as the England number one's hopeful clearance created the away side's opener.

The goalkeeper's kick evaded the out-stretched boot of centre back Ben Mee and Michail Antonio, anticipating the error, continued his run before touching the ball past Nick Pope and side-footing in to an empty net.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest winger had tested the Clarets stopper early on but there wasn't enough pace on his effort to trouble Pope.

Hart was equally unfazed at the opposite end from Scott Arfield's attempt and then made easy work of Wood's header after the New Zealand international had been picked out perfectly by Steven Defour's cross from deep.

But as the home side looked to burst West Ham's bubble, the visitors landed the 'Hammer' blow in the 19th minute.

Dyche is an advocate of mixed football, suggesting that all brands serve a purpose, and that was certainly the case for Slaven Bilic's side.

Hart went route one, Mee misjudged the flight of the ball, Antonio continued his run and got his reward.

The Clarets immediately went in search of the equaliser and both Defour and Robbie Brady tried their luck, without success, from outside the penalty area.

And the game would soon take another turn. Carroll, still reeling from a clash with James Tarkowski, failed to curb his temper and the striker was given his marching orders.

The controversial forward led with an elbow in an aerial duel with Tarkowski to collect his first booking and his second was issued by referee Stuart Attwell minutes later for a disgracefully aggressive challenge on Mee.

The home side took command after that as West Ham got men behind the ball to sit back on their lead.

Attwell ignored appeals for a penalty when Wood went down under the challenge of Hart with replays suggesting that the keeper did make contact with the ball.

Then, as the half closed, Jeff Hendrick and Defour failed to test Hart with attempts from outside the box.

Dyche made a double change at the interval, introducing Sam Vokes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson at the expense of Hendrick and Arfield as the hosts sought new ways of opening up their opponents.

United had the better of the chances early in the half; Antonio was a whisker away from converting when sliding in at the back post to meet Manuel Lanzini's strike.

Pope then produced a flying safe at his right hand upright to deny Antonio after Chicharito and Lanzini had combined well on the edge of the area.

At the other end, Matt Lowton couldn't quite believe that he hadn't scored when throwing himself at Defour's dangerous delivery at the far post, with the ball grazing his forehead and travelling out for a goal kick.

The Clarets went even closer when Gudmundsson, brimming with confidence following his nation's exploits in the world Cup qualifiers, saw his effort come back off the post, ricochet off Hart's back but the ball refused to cross the line.

At that time you wondered whether Burnley's luck was out but that all changed with five minutes remaining.

Gudmundsson did impeccably well down the right hand side to beat two men and supply the cross and Wood rose above his marker to head in to the corner to salvage a deserved point.