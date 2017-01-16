Winger proud to see Clarets in top half of the table

Winger George Boyd is having to pinch himself when reflecting on Burnley’s home form after an eighth win at Turf Moor pushed the Clarets in to the top half of the Premier League table.

With 17 games remaining Sean Dyche’s side have already bettered the number of victories achieved in the 2014/15 term when seven wins and 33 points wasn’t enough to preserve their top flight status.

After Joey Barton’s free kick edged Southampton out at the weekend, Boyd said: “That was a huge win. They came here on the back of a good win in midweek but as the game went on we ran all over them.

“I said to Joey that it was made for him to score that free kick so it was a great way to end it.

“It was the same as the Middlesbrough one, which was another tight game. We’re finding ways through with our fitness and desire to see out the games.

“It was the same last year in the Championship; we’re just finding ways to win at the minute.”

Only Spurs and Chelsea have accumulated more points on their own patch this season with the Clarets averaging more than two per game.

Of the 26 points accrued, all but one have come on home soil from the 12 fixtures played. And the latest success over the Saints opened up a 10-point gap from the division’s bottom three.

“It’s incredible when you look at it,” said Boyd. “We’ve just got to keep on going because there’s a 10-point gap now which is great. A few more wins should hopefully be enough.

“People hate it (playing at Turf Moor). It’s credit to the players because we get in amongst them and they don’t like coming here because they’re not used to that intensity with the crowd on our side.”

Boyd added: “When you consider last time out, with four wins, we were nowhere near it.

“We’ve nearly got the points total that we got for the whole of that previous season (in the Premier League) already. It’s massive for us and long may it continue.

“We can only look up now. You look at how well West Brom have done this season and we’re only a couple of points behind them.

“To be in the top half is amazing for this football club and we’ve just got to keep on progressing. We can’t look down, we need to keep looking up.

“We’ve just got to keep our feet on the ground, make sure that we stay up first and foremost, then keep looking up.”

Meanwhile, Boyd was delighted to see substitute Barton hit the headlines on his second homecoming.

“He’s a lucky boy isn’t he?,” said Boyd. “He’s been great since he came back in. It was made for him to score the winning goal on his debut back.

“He was brilliant for us last season and he’s come back in seemlessly. He’s come on, everybody got a lift at the right time, and it just pushed us on to get the win.”