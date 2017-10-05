Willoughby hits double figures as Clitheroe falter

Blues striker Kurt Willoughby moved level with Scarborough Athletic’s Michael Coulson at the top of the Evo-Stik First Division North goalscoring charts after earning his side a point against Mossley.

Shawbridge boss Simon Haworth recently backed the jewel in the club’s crown to hit between 25 and 30 goals this season and the former AFC Blackpool forward remained on course for that return when netting his ninth goal of the campaign.

Clitheroe created a good opportunity just before the half-hour mark when Alex Newby broke in to the box, turned inside the defender but his strike just cleared the crossbar.

The home side’s best chance of the half came just before the interval when Oliver Martin kept Daniel Byrnes’s attempt out while Stephen Rigby put the rebound wide from an acute angle.

After the break Newby crafted a replica of his opening from the first half but, unfortunately for the hosts, the outcome was the same as he somehow missed the target.

And he was made to pay for that three minutes later as Mossley took the lead. Adam Latham’s pass was wonderfully incisive and Mason Duffy slipped the ball past Thompson.

With time running out it looked as though Clitheroe would be left with nothing but Willoughby, still reeling from his hat-trick against Ramsbottom United, had other ideas.

Thompson hoisted a fantastic ball forward, Willoughby latched on to it and out-smarted Martin to equalise.

The striker then almost won it deep in to time added on when putting his free kick under the wall but this time Martin came out on top.