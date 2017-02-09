Whalley youngsters show off new design

Whalley FC under 11s proudly show off their new strip donated by Clitheroe based Stanton Andrews Architects.

Based at the Queen Elizabeth playing fields in Whalley, the club has age groups and teams running from five to 16 and each coached by an accredited and qualified Football Association coach.

The under 11s train on Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and play competitive nine versus nine matches against teams from all over East Lancashire on Sunday mornings.

Their coaches are Mick Rafferty and Steve Rydeheard.