West hits winner as Blues extend hot streak

litheroe claimed a ninth win in 11 games at a misty Shawbridge on Saturday beating Hyde United 2-1.

Before the game – which attracted a league best attendance of the day of 414 – a minute’s applause honoured club stalwart Reg Lawson, who sadly died at the turn of the year.

Action from Saturdays 2-1 win at home to Hyde United Pictures: Peter Ryan

And the first half was a somewhat subdued affair, with neither side able to craft a golden chance.

That all changed after the break. Just three minutes after the restart, the impressive Alex Newby almost took advantage of an air shot from the Hyde keeper, who just managed to recover.

At the other end, Hyde felt they should have had a penalty, but the referee saw nothing untoward, and the visitors continued to press.

Blues keeper Chris Thompson produced a fine finger tip save to divert an effort from distance round the post, and shortly after, he saw a shot bounce off his chest, and recovered to make another tremendous save.

Action from Saturdays 2-1 win at home to Hyde United Pictures: Peter Ryan

Clitheroe saw out the pressure, and started to create openings of their own.

A clever flick from Charlie Russell set Dimitri Tuanzebe away, and he sent a shot wide with the outside of his boot.

Substitute George West gave the Blues fresh impetus, and Clitheroe went ahead midway through the second half when Kurt Willoughby broke down the right and his cross made its way to Charlie Russell, who showed superb technique to fire the ball into the top corner.

But Hyde responded immediately as they got down the right, and a deep cross was headed back for Phattharaphol Khamsuk to stab home.

Clitheroe scored what proved to be the winner 16 minutes from time as West went on another burst and drilled the ball into the far corner.

Thompson made a point blank save, not knowing the Hyde player was off-side, and as the Blues looked a for killer third, Stavros Tserpes scooped an effort over.

Clitheroe: Thompson, Bromley, Roberts, Ellison, Brady, Russell, Mitchell, Carroll, Willoughby, Newby, Tuanzebe.

Subs (used): Churchman, Tserpes, West, (not used): Walker, Benjamin.