Wells and Marney closing in on a return to fitness

Burnley will again be without forwards Jon Walters and Nahki Wells at Everton.

But both Wells and midfielder Dean Marney - out since January with a serious knee injury - are back in training and building up their fitness.

Evertonian Walters has a knee problem, which has also ruled him out of the Republic of Ireland’s final two World Cup qualifiers, including the crunch clash with Wales.

Wells, meanwhile, has not kicked a ball this season for either Huddersfield Town or the Clarets since his £5m deadline day move, after having a screw removed from his ankle, following a previous injury.

Boss Sean Dyche explained: “Jon Walters will miss out - we’ve had a look through a specialist at his knee, just to let it settle down, it’s pretty commonsensical, we know what it is, but it needs a bit of time.

“Nahki Wells is making good progress, not ready yet, but he’s back with the team training, as is Dean Marney, so at some point they’ll be adding in games.

“Other than that, nothing major.”