'We were the better team' - Stoke City boss Mark Hughes

Potters boss Mark Hughes saw his side draw a blank for the third time in the last four outings and conceded they lacked cutting edge at the business end.

Arnautovic was the guilty man on this occasion, moving into scoring positions on at least three occasions only to spurn each chance on a forgettable evening.

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes trudges off at full time

For a player capable of such finesse it was a highly frustrating performance and one that probably cost Stoke a point.

"It's just one of those things," said Hughes of the Austrian playmaker's slack showing.

"A couple of times he broke, straight through once and he over-ran it and another time he waited for Saido (Berahino) and maybe he could have gone solo and got a shot off.

"We certainly had the chance and should have converted at least one of them. We just needed a little quality, a little guile and the ability to pick the right pass at the right time at the top end of the pitch.

"That was the only thing missing in my view."