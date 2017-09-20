We should have won game in normal time - Dyche

Sean Dyche felt his side did enough to win the game in normal time after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Championship side Leeds United.

Burnley had the better, and more, chances, but twice had to come from behind in a dramatic finale, with substitutes Chris Wood - against his former club - and Robbie Brady netting.

And Dyche said: “I think that's my only gripe, we dominated the play and chances, and also the areas we got into where it just takes that final moment.

“That was the only thing lacking, the performance was at least solid, we had the main feel of the game, particularly through the first 75 minutes, and they scored from their only real chance.

“We tried to break away a bit too pure and they got a break the other way, and then we responded, as we do.

“It was two hands around Longy’s waist, it looks a penalty.

“Then they had a very soft penalty, Tarky pulls his shirt for a millisecond and the ball is seven feet above him - he isn't going to head it in a million years. Pushing and pulling goes on, but if the ball is seven feet above your head..

“But we responded again with a fantastic goal from Robbie Brady.

“Then extra time becomes a ding dong, it goes to penalties, and that's the way it goes sometimes. What's done is done.”

James Tarkowski missed the key penalty in the shootout, but Dyche is pleased with his performances this season: “We've done penalties in training before the last game, and the main thing is people want to take penalties, and they all wanted to.

“That's the clarity you need.

“No disappointment for him though, he's doing really well and learning all the time. You'll have seen the performances he's been putting in, so one moment in a game, a penalty, that doesn't put any doubt on the good work he's doing.”

Steven Defour came on at the death, many presumed to take a penalty, but didn't in the end, with no need for a fifth spot kick, and Dyche explained: “No, no, I'm really pleased with the fitness of that group because they've not been playing regular, so to come on strong as they did, I was really pleased.

“Westy (Ashley Westwood) right at the end, you can't take a risk with hamstrings, you're not sure if it's tight with cramp or a strain so we had to get him off.

“Same with Jeff (Hendrick) he's just coming back, and if we'd left him on, you never know.”