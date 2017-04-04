We deserved the points - Dyche

Sean Dyche felt Burnley deserved the points as they ended a run of seven Premier League games without a win at home to Stoke City.

The Clarets set a new points record in the Premier League as they hit the 35 mark, beating the 33 they were relegated with two seasons ago.

And the 1-0 win, courtesy of George Boyd's second goal of the campaign, took them eight clear of the drop zone with seven games to play.

Boyd flicked in a centre from Jeff Hendrick after a weaving run from the Irishman, and Dyche said: "I thought it was a solid performance, we've had better performances, but it was a good performance considering we'd had an awkward run.

"And to come off that, we know it was an important game, an important three points, and we've delivered a performance that could get us the three points.

"And I must say, a goal that's worthy of it in the end.

"A game of not many chances, they had some longer efforts, we created some maybe moments, and you need a moment of clarity.

"Jeff's feet for the set up, and even the quality of the cross, it's so clean, Boydy just has to get his foot across it, which he does, and a fine finish."

Dyche added: "It was a funny kind of game, with them changing their shape and there was a randomness to their shape and performance on the counter, leaving people hanging out for them to clear it.

"They've got strength at the back physically, and we plugged away, it was end to end stuff first half, and not much in it.

"Second half, I thought we just edged it, the feel of the game and moments of quality, and not many chances, but it can be like that in the Premier League.

"It's a tough division, and you've got to get on the right side of it.

"I've spoken about that recently, and we got on the right side of it tonight."

Burnley found a way to get on the right side of the right margins again at Turf Moor, taking their home tally to 32 points, and Dyche was pleased with a shut out as well: "I thought we did a lot of things well, we defended when we had to - the clean sheet is important - we stretched the pitch when we had to, Andre (Gray) was unlucky a number of times getting in behind them, and there were some really good performances within the performance, individually.

"I thought overall we deserved to win."