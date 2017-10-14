We deserved our point - Dyche

Clarets boss Sean Dyche was pleased with his players’ mentality as they claimed a point with a late equaliser at home to West Ham.

Chris Wood’s fourth Burnley goal salvaged a 1-1 draw after Michail Antonio put the Hammers again from Joe Hart’s clearance, before Andy Carroll saw red for two bookings in the space of 99 seconds.

Sean Dyche

Burnley dominated, and Dyche said: “There certainly no relief, you have to earn the right in every game in the Premier League, and I thought we deserved to get something.

“The only disappointment was a really poor goal, it’s unlike us. I don’t think they’d really had a chance in the first half, then when they go to 10 men, to their credit, they had two really good bits of play and nearly opened us up.

“Other than that we were obviously dominant, generally, due to the 10 men especially, and we had a lot of nearly moments, Matt Lowton had one at the far stick, Woody had a couple, then we found a real moment of quality.

“A fantastic bit of play from Johann, and a great run and header from Woody.

“I think we deserved something, that’s for sure, and it’s not easy to win games in the Premier League.”

A goal up and a man down, West Ham tried to sit in and play on the break, and defended well until five minutes from time when Wood struck: “They backed in, they’ve got a bit of pace on the counter, some good footballers, when they did have the odd breakaway, and it’s still difficult to break teams down.

“A lot has been made of us being difficult to break down, and it’s difficult, even when they have 10 men, if the framework is right, and credit to them for that - we only opened them up a couple of times, mainly with crossing situations, but if there’s no space in behind, it is difficult, space to open up the width and in behind.

“You have to keep probing and probing, and we did, so I’m very pleased with the players’ mentality to keep going and make sure we did get something.”

Burnley should have had a first half penalty after the Carroll dismissal as Hart caught Wood after the striker got the first touch from Robbie Brady’s pass, and Dyche admitted: “I was a long way away and haven’t seen it back, but it looks It from where I am, only because it looked like the keeper over-committed and pulled his arms away. That’s usually a sign they’ve gone too far. It’s rare you don’t see them given, but I saw it from a distance and when I see it back, it might be different.”

And he had no doubts about the sending off: “Definite sending off, not because of any problem with Andy Carroll, I actually think there’s a lack of honest physicality in the league at times, but they were two bookings, the second possibly a straight red.

“I think he’ll know afterwards in the modern game, they are two yellows at least.

“As a player you sometimes get locked in the moment, I don’t know Andy well enough, but maybe he just had that moment, maybe he felt the one before was unjust, I don’t know, but it’s fair to say he was moving at a good velocity from a distance, everyone in the stadium thought he’s going to go and make a big challenge.

“I’ve been a player, you get in the emotional moment and sometimes can’t pull out, I don’t know, it’s a question for him. The referee has no choice.

“I think we all don’t mind a bit of physicality in the game, but you’ve got no choice with those incidents.”