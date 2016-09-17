"We can still grow as a group" - Dyche

"Fearless" has become a buzz word at Leicester after their Premier League title success.

And Clarets boss Sean Dyche admits he wants his players to try and add that lack of fear to their game, to show more belief at this level.



He feels there is room to develop in terms of his squad's mentality in the top tier, and he admitted: "The hardest challenge for me as manager is trying to win enough games to be in the Premier League but develop the players as well.



"There's not many have played much Premier League football. A few have had bit of it, and that assuredness that comes with playing Premier League football...some of these players at Leicester two years ago were on their knees, and then they found a way out of it, and their believe grew enormously, and that's what we have to bring.



"It's not just about tactics and technical ability it's about mentality, that will and demand from yourself to go on a football pitch and play with freedom, that assured nature that you need in the Premier League, and when you come to places like this.



"We've still got to grow as a group.



"That belief you can walk in a stadium and play with a bit of authority, I don't want any fear in the team, I want them to play with a freedom, and I talk about it a lot.



"It's kind of breaking out of that moment, having the inner belief to come to places like this and go and play.



"It's not far away, but the margins are tight in how the mentality of a team grows, over time."