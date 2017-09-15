Vokes thrilled with attacking options at Turf Moor

Sam Vokes revealed that Burnley's bountiful options in attack have kept him on his toes this season and the striker wouldn't have it any other way.

The Clarets have been blessed with an eclectic mix of forwards this term with record signing Chris Wood, latest recruit Nakhi Wells, summer signing Jonathan Walters and Ashley Barnes taking the club's pool to five recognised first team forwards.

The Welshman, who scored twice against defending champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in gameweek one, has featured in all four Premier League fixtures this term but accepts that the selection process for boss Sean Dyche isn't as black and white as it has been in the past.

Asked if the competition for places has ever been this intense at Turf Moor, Vokes said: "No, not since I have been here.

"I think the competition for places is huge now and there’s some talent within in that competition. It’s only good for the squad with people training harder and working harder every day.

"Yes. It does [keep me on my toes]. I think back to when Danny (Ings) was here, we were the only two strikers at the club. Both playing at the time.

"Now we are an established Premier League side with many options and good quality options. It’s great to see the progression."

Vokes and Wood were paired up for the first time this season as Dyche reverted back to a 4-4-2 formation in the victory over Crystal Palace.

And the 27-year-old gets the impression that it could be a combination that bears the fruit of previous partnerships with Ings and Andre Gray.

"Over the years here we have had a few partnerships and they have worked well and I think Chris Wood is a fantastic talent," he said.

"He has already scored some important goals for us. So when we go with two up front it’s important to get that relationship going.

"Obviously, we have had strikers here before and it’s important to get on well off the pitch and during training well.

"You want to forge that relationships on the pitch. It’s important for both. I think you see that when you play on the pitch.

"I definitely think we can work together. I think we showed that last week. We both have a physical presence."

Vokes scored his first goal in the top flight against Liverpool last season as the Clarets triumphed 2-0 on home soil.

The striker, who hit double figures to finish that season as the club's leading scorer, feels that he's grown as a player since that moment.

Ahead of the trip to Anfield, Vokes said: "I feel a lot more confident at this level. My all-round play - you learn lot from playing at this level. Hopefully I have added that to my game.

"Scoring goals is what you want to be doing as a striker but the all-round game and getting games in against these sides is important. Going to places like Anfield where we have played a few times now is not something new for us.

"It’s got a big new stand now and is a great place to go to and play. We were unlucky there last year, we took the lead and had them on the back foot for most of the game.

"For us it’s another game we can go in to with no fear. Obviously, a great place to play football but we take a lot of confidence there with our recent performances."