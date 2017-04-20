Vokes proud of form at fortress Turf Moor

Striker Sam Vokes revealed that Burnley’s aim ahead of the club’s third Premier League term was to make Turf Moor a fortress in a bid to strengthen their survival hopes.

And the Welshman, who scored his eighth goal of the campaign against Everton at Goodison Park, beating Joel from the spot, is pleased to see that target paying off ahead of the visit of Manchester United.

The Clarets are eight points clear of the division’s drop zone with five games remaining which is mostly owing to the 32 points accumulated on home soil from 16 outings.

“It’s a big reason for us being in the position where we are,” said the 27-year-old. “The game against united is one we’re looking forward to and one where we want to pick some more points up.

“People are going to pick out bits from us not getting an away win, but for us our home form has been massive.

“We wanted to make Turf Moor a fortress at the start of the season and I think we’ve done that.”

Jose Mourinho’s men are unbeaten in 22 top flight games and are gunning for the Europa League final but Vokes insists that the Clarets are confident.

“We’ve got five games left and we’ve got to take the confidence from the last few points we’ve picked up and we can take a lot of confidence from the performances going into the United game,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence at Turf Moor. We know what we’re about and we’ll take the game to them as we do every week.

“It’s a big game for us at home. Our home record speaks for itself.

“We got a great point against them earlier in the season and stuck to our jobs there and there’s no reason we can’t do that again.”