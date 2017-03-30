Turf form could be key – Keane

England international Michael Keane isn’t concerned with how the Clarets secure their Premier League survival this season.

Back on domestic duty, having followed his international bow with a competitive debut for England at Wembley in the last week, the defender is ready to further enhance Burnley’s burgeoning reputation at Turf Moor when Spurs turn up tomorrow.

The 24-year-old, who featured for the entirety in his nation’s friendly against Germany and the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, becoming the club’s first outfield player to represent the Three Lions since Martin Dobson in 1974, is just focused on picking up points whether that be at home or away.

Sean Dyche’s side have yet to win on the road this term, accruing 88% of their points tally on their own patch, and the centre back doesn’t see any issue in that as long as the Clarets stave off the drop back down to the Championship.

Asked if they can survive on their home form alone, Keane said: “Of course we can; if we keep up doing what we’ve been doing all season then that’ll be the case.

“We’ve got some difficult games though, it’s not going to be easy, but the fans will stick behind us and give us the support that we need.

“We would’ve taken that at the start of the season so we can’t complain. It’s disappointing that we haven’t got that win away from home but we just need to continue our home form now.

“We’ve had four tough games away so we’re looking forward to going back to Turf Moor.

“If that’s the way it is then so be it. I would happily take that. At the start of the season we would’ve taken that and it’s probably the best way to do it in front of your home fans.”

Burnley have the sixth best home record in the top flight having averaged more than two points a game from the 14 fixtures played.

Heading in to the final 10 games of the campaign, eight points clear of the division’s drop zone, Keane said: “I can’t wait to get back to Turf Moor, get the fans behind us because they’ve been great for us this season.

“It’ll be good for all the lads and it’ll be great if we can get a win again.

“It feels like ages since we’ve been there. Having been so good there as well it’s a shame that we haven’t played in a while. All the lads are really looking forward to it.

“We’ve been running every team close lately. Spurs are obviously a great team full of top class players so it’ll be tough but we’ll have to make sure that we’re right at it like we have been.”