Ticket news: Southampton v Burnley

Tickets for the game at St Mary’s Stadium go on sale to supporters from Friday, October 6, 2017, as follows:
Southampton v Burnley, Saturday, 4th November, 2017, Kick Off: 3pm
Prices:
Adult: £20
Senior (Over 65): £20
Under 22: £20
Junior (Under 18): £18
Under 11: £12
Loyalty Points Schedule
Season Ticket Holders with 5,000pts
Online only from Friday, 6 October at 5pm
Ticket Office from Monday, 9 October at 9:15am
Season Ticket Holders with 3,000pts
Online only from Monday, 9 October at 5pm
Ticket Office from Tuesday, 10 October at 9:15am
Season Ticket Holders
Online only from Wednesday 11 October at 5pm
Ticket Office from Thursday, 12 October at 9:15am
General Sale
Online only from Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 5pm
Ticket office from Monday, 16 October 2017 at 9:15am
Ticket Sales
The methods of sale are ONLINE, In Person or by Postal Application.
The final day for posting is 1st November 2017 at 2pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.
There will be no Telephone sales for this game.
Important information regarding online sales for this fixture
The tickets are to be collected from the Ticket Office at Burnley Football Club if you select “Collect” as the fulfilment option for this fixture.
