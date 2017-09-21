Ticket news: Everton v Burnley

Tickets for the Clarets’ trip to Goodison Park on Sunday, October 1st, have been released on general sale.



Tickets for the Premier League fixture, which kicks off at 2-15 p.m., will be available to purchase online from 5 p.m.

However, they won’t be available to buy from the ticket office until 9-15 a.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, Burnley Football Supporters Club will be running transport for the fixture with the coach scheduled to depart at 10-30 a.m. from Colne.

It will then depart from Nelson at 10-40 a.m. with Queensgate, Turf Moor and Tim Bobbin following in 10 minute intervals. Finally, it will leave Rawtenstall at 11-30 a.m.

Anybody wanting to book on can contact Barrie Oliver on 07990 874 695.