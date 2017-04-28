The next game always the biggest for Tarky

The next game is always the biggest for Clarets defender James Tarkowski, regardless of the opposition or the circumstances surrounding the fixture.

On this occasion the next game just so happens to be one of the club’s most significant of the season as they taken on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have been on a fabulous run of late under Sam Allardyce, beating Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool to all but seal their Premier League survival.

The Clarets, just two points adrift of tomorrow’s opponents, go in to the final four games with a five point advantage over Swansea City, who currently occupy the final relegation spot. “They’re all massive games,” said the former Brentford centre back. “The next one is always the biggest for us. We’ll look forward to it, against a side who is down there with us.

“People may say that it’s bigger than the others but it’s not because it’s still three points at stake at the end of the day.

“We’re a confident side; we believe in what we do and we believe in each other. Teams have been picking points up around us but it’s up to us to do our job. If we look after that then we’ll be okay.

“We’ve got four more games to retain our Premier League status. We’ll look forward to it and see how we go from there.”

Sean Dyche’s side have accumulated just four points on the road and Tarkowski can’t think of a better time to cement that first win away from Turf Moor.

Tarkowski, who replaced Ben Mee at half-time in the defeat to Manchester United, said: “It would be nice to get that first away win.

“We’ve put in some very good performances, especially of late, but we’ve been a bit unfortunate and things just haven’t gone our way.

“That’s just the kind of luck that we’ve had away from home this season. We’re still in a good position so we’ll look forward to it.

“Obviously the club has been here before but went down after the first season so it would be nice to do it for the first time.

“We’re fully confident in ourselves of doing that but the next game is the biggest one for us so we’ll just focus on that.”