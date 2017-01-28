The Long and short of striker’s return to Clarets

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler confirmed striker Chris Long has returned to parent club Burnley.

Rosler said Long expressed a wish to return to the Premier League side amid fierce competition at Town for a striking spot with Wes Burns, Devante Cole, David Ball and Ash Hunter.

Long hadn’t scored for Town since getting sent off after scoring in Town’s 2-1 defeat at Port Vale in November, since when Rosler’s men have gone on an 11 game league unbeaten run.

He is, however, rumoured to be going straight back out on loan with apparent interest from Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City or Wigan Athletic.

While Rosler wished him well, he stressed Town will not be bringing in another striker before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

However, he has sealed a loan move until the end of the season for Liverpool midfielder Cameron Brannagan.

Rosler said: “When Chris came in the first six, seven weeks, he was fantastic; then he got injured, then he got suspended and the other strikers made big strides in that period.

“That is sometimes how things can turn out when you are suspended for three or four games and the team is winning three out of three or four out of four .”

Rosler confirmed that midfielder Eggert Jonsson held talks with Viking FK earlier this week but that the Iceland international is back training at Poolfoot.

Rosler said: “I have an enormous respect for him as a player but also as a person and I can’t stand in the way of a very experienced player.

“As long as I don’t get told otherwise Eggy will be involved in the 20-man squad for Saturday.”