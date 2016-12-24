Talented youngster signs with the Clarets

Oakhill pupil Robert John has joined Burnley FC’s Under 13s Academy.

In September, the Year 8 pupil Robert joined Great Harwood Rovers, and within weeks he had been scouted by several clubs.

He had the welcome dilemma of deciding which academy to join as a trialist, with his first offer coming from Leeds United, after he impressed them with his sharp eye for goal after spending just three weeks in their shadow squad.

This was instantly followed by an offer from Burnley, and then a twist in the tale came from Manchester City, who invited him to join the select squad.

But Robert made his decision and signed for a six-week trial with Burnley, which gave the club the opportunity to better assess his potential for a future in the sport.

Then he was offered a two-year contract to continue to develop his skills with the Clarets, which he accepted.