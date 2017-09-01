Supporters’ Club’s Southampton break

Burnley Football Supporters’ Club is offering a weekend away to the Southampton v Burnley match between November 2nd and 4th.

The coach will depart from Turf Moor at 10 a.m. on the Friday, calling at Banbury for lunch.

You will spend two nights at the comfortable Jury’s Inn Hotel in the centre of Southampton with breakfasts and evening meals included.

There will be time to explore Southampton on the Saturday morning before departing to the match in the afternoon.

There will be time after the evening meal at the hotel to explore the local hostelries or to just relax.

You will leave Southampton after breakfast on the Sunday to visit the beautiful, historic city of Winchester before the return journey home.

Arrival at Turf Moor is expected to be at about 10 p.m.

The cost of the break is £199 per person based on a twin or shared double room with a single room supplement of £50.

This includes all coach travel, and half board accommodation.

You will need to purchase your own match ticket for the fixture from Burnley Football Club.

It is open to members and non-members, and for more details, or to book, contact Barrie Oliver on 0799 087 4695 or email BurnleyFSC@yahoo.co.uk

