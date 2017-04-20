Striker Vokes is touch and go for United game

Striker Sam Vokes is rated “touch and go” for Sunday’s visit of Manchester United to Turf Moor (kick-off 2-15 p.m.).

The Wales international scored Burnley’s goal from the spot in the 3-1 defeat at Everton on Saturday, but came off with 17 minutes remaining with a hamstring problem, replaced by Andre Gray. And boss Sean Dyche admits he is a doubt: “Vokesy is touch and go, to be honest. He had a tight hamstring at Everton, which is why he came off. “Dre had been playing but came out last week, so he will be fresh, and we have different options in midfield to consider if we choose to go that way.” Midfielder Scott Arfield wasn’t in the 18 at Goodison Park with a knee injury, and is also doubtful: “He’s doing better, but I don’t know if he will be clear this weekend. It’s settling down, but it’s a niggle on the back of his knee.”

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is in contention after a knee injury: “I’d like to get him another game behind closed doors, but he’s under consideration, he’s fit and well.”