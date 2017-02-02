Striker’s union is strong

Match-winner Sam Vokes believes that Burnley are benefiting from the squad’s three-pronged arsenal of strikers in the top flight.

The Welshman scored from the bench to give the Clarets the edge over defending Premier League champions Leicester City at Turf Moor midweek.

Leading scorer Andre Gray and team-mate Ashley Barnes were given the nod by boss Sean Dyche to face the Foxes and the 27-year-old feels that competition is good for the team as they all have different qualities to offer.

“It’s a good tight knit group,” Vokes said, after netting his fifth goal of the campaign. “We all get on very well with each other on and off the pitch. It’s football, only one or two strikers will go out at a time so whoever gets that chance has to do a job.

“I think we’ve all got different qualities really that we can offer to the team. Whether we’re playing or coming off the bench to affect it I think you’ve seen all season that all three of us can do that job.”

Fellow substitute Scott Arfield also affected the fixture, swinging in the corner that led to the breakthrough in the 87th minute.

And Vokes is certain that the additions of record signing Robbie Brady and midfielder Ashley Westwood will challenge every member of the squad to keep upping the ante and bring out the best in them.

“The cup run is helping that because it’s getting lads minutes and the competition is high,” he said. “We’ve put a couple more in today so the competition is going to be even higher in the dressing room. That can only be good for us.

“It will be good to see them. They’re great footballers, it will be good to get them around the squad and I’m sure they’ll fit in nicely.

“They will add to that strength in depth. They’re two good players who have done it at this level. They seem like characters who will fit straight in our squad and we look forward to getting them in.”

With a ninth league win on home soil helping the Clarets climb in to ninth in the division, Vokes is aware that their away form will need to improve if they are to preserve their position.

Ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road tomorrow, Vokes said: “We’re confident going there. Earlier in the season it was one of our best performances at home to Watford.

“They’ve got a good result (against Arsenal) but we’ll go down there full of confidence looking to pick something up.”

He added: “It’s one game at a time. One thing for us is our away form and we need to build on that so Saturday is a big one for us in terms of that.”