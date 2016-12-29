Still 'strong possibility' of Burnley deal for Barton

There remains the 'strong possibility' Burnley will sign Joey Barton in January, although Sean Dyche admits there are 'certain caveats'.

The club agreed a deal, in principle, with Barton early last week, to run until the end of the season.

However, days later Barton was hit with an FA misconduct charge for betting offences.

Barton, who has until January 5th to answer the charge, will continue to train with the Clarets, and Dyche explained this afternoon that talks are ongoing pending the outcome of the case: “There’s ongoing discussions with him and his advisers just to make sure we’re all clear where we stand with that.

“If that goes well, then in theory there’s a strong possibility we’ll carry on with certain caveats for certain situations should they arrive.”

Barton already has to serve a one-game ban from the Scottish FA for betting offences, and as regards when he could be available to play, Dyche added: "It depends on timings, we're finding out more about that as we go. There’s nothing else we can do.”