Skipper hoping to make the most of home form

Clarets skipper Tom Heaton hopes Burnley can take advantage of their strong home form in two significant festive fixtures.

Middlesbrough – promoted as Championship rinners-up behind Burnley in May – are the visitors on Boxing Day, before Sunderland makle the trip to Turf Moor on New Year’s Eve.

While Sean Dyche’s side are bottom of the form table away from home, they’re joint sixth in the Premier League in terms of their results in front of their own supporters.

And the England international stopper believes both games could have a big bearing moving forward, as Burnley look to survive at this level at the third attempt.

“They’re obviously massive, he said.

“We start at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day, and it’s one we’re all looking forward to.

“Turf Moor has been a real fortress with the fans behind us.

“It’s been excellent so far and we’ll look to build on the performance at Spurs on Sunday.

“With the feel of that game, we’ll go in there to give everything we’ve got to come away with three points.”

But Burnley won’t change their approach, regardless of opponent.

They have shown they can take points off sides at either end of the table at home so far this season, winning more games and scoring more goals at Turf Moor than they did in the entirety of the campaign two seasons ago.

Heaton admitted: “We’re just going in to every game trying to win it.

“We won’t look on too grand a scale at this moment in time.

“We’ll prepare for Middlesbrough, we’ll give them a healthy respect as ever, and make sure we impact the game as we usually do.”