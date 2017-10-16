Skipper Heaton up for award

Clarets captain Tom Heaton is on the shortlist for Premier League player of the year at the North West Football Awards.

And head physiotherapist Ally Beattie has also been nominated for the Fabrice Muamba Award for Outstanding Service to Football Medicine and Science.

Heaton will face competition from Everton midfielder Tom Davies, Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, Manchester City's David Silva and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane for the prize, which will be announced and presented at the 10th North West Football Awards at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Monday, November 13th.

The England international was in typically outstanding form last season as he helped Burnley maintain their Premier League status.

The 31-year-old – currently recovering from a dislocated shoulder – kept 10 clean sheets as Sean Dyche’s side finished 16th and secured back-to-back campaigns in the top flight for the first time since 1975.

Beattie, meanwhile, has been short-listed alongside Dr Ian Irvin of Everton and Grant Downie of Manchester City’s Academy for the award given in the name of former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Muamba, who suffered a heart attack while playing in an FA Cup tie at Tottenham in 2012.

Also nominated for an award is Burnley Football Club in the Community as the Premier League’s Community Club of the Year, along with Everton, Liverpool and Manchester City.