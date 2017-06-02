Search

Sean Dyche favourite for Crystal Palace job?  What the nationals say

Sean Dyche has emerged as the favourite for the vacant manager's job at Selhurst Park following the departure of Sam Allardyce.

Here's how the national media reported the rumour:

Sean Dyche wants to take over at Crystal Palace as the Eagles' search for Sam Allardyce replacement continues - The Independent

Sean Dyche Keen to Leave Burnley to Fill Vacant Crystal Palace Managerial Position - 90min

Sean Dyche interested in Crystal Palace switch? - Sports Mole

Crystal Palace manager odds: Sean Dyche and Mauricio Pellegrino now among favourites - HITC

Steve Parish wants next Crystal Palace manager to build the club up like Steve Coppell with Sean Dyche under consideration - Evening Standard

Dyche keen on Palace move - EatSleepSport

