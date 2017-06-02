Sean Dyche favourite for Crystal Palace job?  What the nationals say

Sean Dyche has emerged as the favourite for the vacant manager's job at Selhurst Park following the departure of Sam Allardyce.
Here's how the national media reported the rumour:
Sean Dyche wants to take over at Crystal Palace as the Eagles' search for Sam Allardyce replacement continues - The Independent
Sean Dyche Keen to Leave Burnley to Fill Vacant Crystal Palace Managerial Position - 90min
Sean Dyche interested in Crystal Palace switch? - Sports Mole
Crystal Palace manager odds: Sean Dyche and Mauricio Pellegrino now among favourites - HITC
Steve Parish wants next Crystal Palace manager to build the club up like Steve Coppell with Sean Dyche under consideration - Evening Standard
Dyche keen on Palace move - EatSleepSport
