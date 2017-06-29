Rovers deals for Moorland Academy pair

Joe Grayson and Stefan Mols – who both emerged through the Moorland School Football Academy – have signed professional contracts with Blackburn Rovers.

Grayson, the son of Ribble Valley-based Preston North End boss Simon – and Mols have agreed two-year deals with the Ewood Park club.

Grayson is predominantly a midfielder, but, like his father before him – who played for Rovers between 1999-2002 – can also play in defence.

Grayson junior made eighteen appearances for Rovers’ Under 23 side last term, coached by former Northern Ireland international Damien Johnson.

Mols, also a midfielder, featured eight times in Premier League 2 for the Under 23s.

Moorland School’s Football Academy coach Charlie Jackson said: “Joe came to Moorland when he was four, and was a diligent and well-mannered young man throughout his time at the school. He had a great work ethic, and was a pleasure to deal with because he wanted to learn.

“I’m delighted for Joe and Stefan, and it is a great honour for Moorland to see two young players sign professional contracts with a local club.

“I’d like to think that they will both play in Blackburn’s first team one day.”

Moorland have developed a reputation for nurturing young talent with former Burnley and Manchester United striker John Cofie a former pupil at the school.

Another Moorland old boy, defender Niall Mason, has enjoyed spells with Southampton, Aston Villa and Doncaster Rovers.

This season Jackson, who also coaches at Manchester City, led Moorland to a national and regional double, winning the Independent Schools’ Football Association title and the Lancashire Under-13 County Cup.

Moorland’s Headteacher Jonathan Harrison said: “All at Moorland School are so proud of Joe and Stefan.

“It is a great achievement for them both to win professional contracts.”