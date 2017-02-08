Rimington show grit and desire to claim victory at Whinney Hill

Rimington travelled to inform Whinney Hill on Saturday afternoon.

The ground staff worked throughout the morning to get the surface playable. Thankfully the weather was kind and the game was played in glorious sunshine.

Rimington started the game brightly when after only two minutes former Colne United player Ben Allen cut down the right side of the area and fired a rocket of a shot into the goal.

The home side responded instantly with the left winger equalising after a mazy run and deflected shot which left Kershaw wrong footed.

Whinney Hill then took charge of the game and they were denied the lead when goalkeeper Kershaw came out on top in a one-on-one situation.

McLean and Jackson both had half chances on the half hour mark but neither could find the vital touch. The game went in level at half time 1-1.

After the interval the hosts again took charge of the game. The lively front four of Whinney Hill pushed Rimington’s back line to the limit.

But, following instruction from manager Seedall, the away side’s defence played a higher line and shut down Whinney Hill’s space to play in midfield.

Midfield pair Walsh and Devenney, now without the defensive responsibility, were then able to take charge of the game.

Next chances came to Jackson who mis-timed a volley at the back post and McLean smashed a free kick over the bar.

At the opposite end Kershaw had to make two smart saves to keep the scores level.

However, after 78 minutes Jackson lost his marker in the area and his brilliant finish restored Rimington’s lead.

The killer blow came from a Rimington counter when Fallon was fed by Allen before rounding the keeper and converting from an acute angle.

Manager Seedall said: “Whinney Hill were arguably the better team today but we showed grit and desire to take the points.”