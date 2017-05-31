Rimington cup win is dedicated to ‘one of our own’ Dylan Kiss after Manchester attack

After the disappointment of finishing as runners-up in both the East Lancashire League and President’s Cup, Rimington were finally rewarded as they beat Skipton LMS in the Morrison Cup Final at Skipton Town’s Deman Stadium.

Skipton started on the front foot when the centre forward burst through, firing low and hard, but Graeme Kershaw pushed the ball wide.

After half an hour, Rimington finally got a grip of the game.

Man of the match Craig Sargeson clipped the ball over to Matt Bagot, who blazed the ball high and wide at the back post.

Rimington were now in the ascendancy, and seven minutes from half-time, Charlie Collinge collected the ball, skipped passed two men and fired home from 18 yards.

In the second period, Rimington moved through the gears.

On 63 minutes Nathan Ball played Collinge in, and he glided through the Skipton defence and lashed the ball home.

Skipton pushed four men up top and bypassed midfield with long balls, but Kershaw dealt with the threat.

The game was over as contest on 83 minutes, as substitute David Fallon played Dan Blackburn in, whose shot was saved, and Ben Allen reacted quickest, blasting the ball into the roof of the net.

Boss Graeme Seedall said: “I’d like to dedicate this victory to one of our own Dylan Kiss, who tragically lost his mother Michelle in the terrorist attack in Manchester.

“We are a close knit community at Rimington and this has been felt by all connected to the club. The club will offer all support available to Dylan and his family. All our thoughts are with Dylan and his family at this time. I’d also like thank my layer who have worked tirelessly throughout the season. Our cup victory is the reward the lads, management and club deserved.”