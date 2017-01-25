Reports: Clarets have £10m offer accepted for Snodgrass

Burnley have reportedly had a £10m bid for Hull City wideman Robert Snodgrass accepted by the Tigers.

The Clarets last week made a £7.5m move for the Scotland international, after West Ham had a £6m offer rejected.

Middlesbrough also remain keen on Snodgrass, but Burnley have moved into pole position as they look to bolster their options in the wide areas.

The 29-year-old has been Hull's star performer by some distance in the Premier League so far this season, with seven goals in 20 appearances, including the equaliser at Turf Moor earlier this season.