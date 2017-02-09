Record buy Robbie Brady keen to repay the faith

Deadline day signing Robbie Brady is determined to repay the faith shown in him by Clarets boss Sean Dyche after becoming the club’s record buy.

Confirmation of the 25-year-old’s capture from Norwich City, in a deal reported to be around the £13m mark, was detailed to the crowd during Burnley’s win over Premier League champions Leicester City at Turf Moor.

Robbie Brady attempts an effort at goal

Having taken in the second half of the fixture with the Foxes, the new man was handed his debut at Vicarage Road at the weekend as the Clarets lost out to Watford.

“The interest that the manager showed in me and the way he spoke, as well as the opportunity for me to come and play in the PL again was fantastic for me.

“It looked like a club going in the right direction. Everything sounded great for me and it was another great opportunity to play in the PL.

“I had the factor of being wanted as well. When someone approaches you the way they do and really wants you to be here that sways you a little bit and you commit to that. I was desperate to come and play.

The record buy comes under pressure from Watford's Craig Cathcart

“It was great for him to show belief in me like that.”

The former Canaries wide man, who scored seven times in 59 league appearances during his time at Carrow Road, has been reunited with close friend and Republic of Ireland team-mate Jeff Hendrick, who was previously the club’s most expensive purchase.

The pair progressed through the junior levels together, starting out at St Kevin’s Boys FC in Dublin, and he says that the one-time Derby County midfielder helped to convince him that it was the right move to make.

“It goes back as long as I can remember, back when we were kids,” he said. “We’ve been good mates all the way up.

“We were seven years old. I was already playing for them (St Kevin’s Boys), I just arrived, and then Jeff came in.

“We’ve been good mates since then, we’ve kept in touch and grown up together and here we are now, it’s fantastic.”

Brady added: “The last six months he has been here he has filled me in on what a great time he has had and how much he has enjoyed his football.

“Teaming back up with him was an extra plus for me coming here. It’s not something you think about too much but when the opportunity came around it was a great story.

“I’m happy to be playing alongside him, he’s a top quality player and a great lad. It’s a massive plus him being here.”

The former Manchester United trainee, who operates down the left hand side, has experienced relegation from the top flight on two occasions, with Hull City and with Alex Neil’s side last term.

However, he’s confident of contributing to Burnley’s survival this time out. “I’ve been on the end of a couple of relegations but from watching the lads and seeing the determination and the fight they’ve shown already this season, it’s been excellent,” said Brady.

“I’m delighted to be a part of it now and hopefully we can keep going.

“You can see from the way the manager has the team working and the lads he has brought in to strengthen the team, it’s looking good, it’s been a fantastic start to the season and hopefully a fantastic second half as well.

“I want to stay in this division and hopefully repay the people who have brought me here with my performances and add a few goals and a few points to the table.

If I can do my bit to help the lads and learn how they do things quickly then hopefully I can add to what we’ve got here and hopefully stay up.”

With central duo Dean Marney and Steven Defour absent for the visit of the champions elect, and Hendrick serving the first game of a suspension, Brady is in line to make his home bow.

And he insists, should he play a part, that he won’t feel any pressure from the price tag that was placed upon him.

“It seems to be a talking point nowadays but I don’t really think about it,” he said.

“It’s not like I’ve gone out and put a price tag on my head. It’s just a price, it’s not really anything.

“It’s the clubs business and whatever money they discuss I’m just desperate to play football in the PL and now I’ve got a great chance of that.

“I’m relishing it and looking forward to kicking on. I’m itching to get going and to play a big part.”