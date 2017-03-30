Perfect timing for Blues?

Simon Haworth believes Clitheroe could have timed their run to perfection as they look to cap their campaign with some reward.

Since missing out on a trip to the Macron Stadium in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy, the Blues have beaten league leaders Farsley Celtic and Mossley to push themselves back into contention for a top-five finish.

The Ribble Valley outfit travel to Victoria Pleasure Grounds on Saturday hoping to boost their play-off credentials with a third win in succession, at the expense of relegation threatened Goole AFC.

With the club currently two points shy of extending their season, the one-time Wigan Athletic striker said: “It’s the final push now. We’ve got seven games left.

“We’ve won back-to-back games following our LFA Challenge Trophy exit, and that shows huge character. That’s put us right back in the mix and it gives us confidence.

“You’ve got to time your run. We want to end unbeaten to put ourselves in there. They’ve bounced back and hit an upward curve, and their timing could be great.

“They’ve shown that they’ve got steel. Nobody believed in Clitheroe at the start. We started at the bottom of the ladder in the summer, so they’ve performed a minor miracle and it’s an unbelievable achievement.”

The Blues weren’t particularly impressive in their latest triumph, but at this stage of the season it’s about finding ways of getting over the line.

“We didn’t play well against Mossley but we won the game,” Haworth said. “We need to do whatever we can to win as many of these cup finals as we can.

“We’ve played attractive football and lost games on many occasions, so we were due one.

“If we can get three successive wins, then we could finish with a wet sail. You have to win playing ugly at some stage, because the pressure is on. You’ve just got to find a way to win.”

With an Integro League Cup semi-final against Premier Division side Grantham Town at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium on Tuesday, Haworth added: “We’re still in two competitions with seven games to go, so the lads deserve a huge amount of credit for it.

“They just deserve that bit of reward now, whether that be a cup final or the play-offs.

“It would be nice to get some silverware, because that’s the least they deserve. It’s been a great season so far, but it could be an excellent one.”