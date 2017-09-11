Palace manager de Boer sacked following Burnley defeat

Frank de Boer has been sacked by Crystal Palace after just four games in charge, Press Association Sport understands.
The Dutchman has endured a nightmare start, failing to take a point from any of the club's first four Premier League matches since taking over in the summer and it is understood the club have now terminated his contract.
Former England manager Roy Hodgson is reported to have been lined up to succeed De Boer.
