Organisation and hard work are key – Cork

Jack Cork feel’s Burnley’s organisation has been pivotal in their impressive away form.

The Clarets have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the campaign on the road, taking five points from games at Chelsea, Spurs and Liverpool.

They have scored five goals on their travels – including three in the first half at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the season, and while they have conceded five in the three games, they have largely kept three of last season’s top four at arm’s length.

Everton are the next assignment at Goodison Park on Sunday, and Cork is in confident mood as Burnley search for a first win in over 41 years at the Toffees: “Definitely. We’ve done well against three big teams away so far, and got something from each game.

“We will go there full of confidence, hoping to get a result away from home.”

Asked what has been the secret of Burnley’s success so far – on the back of claiming only one win away from home all last season – the summer signing said: “Great organisation, hard work, being aggressive in formation to limit teams to half chances outside the box...

“We have done that well and hopefully we can get a result there on Sunday.”

Cork has started all six Premier League games so far this season, alongside Steven Defour, who is enjoying a new lease of life at Turf Moor.

Cork is enjoying playing with the Belgian schemer: “Yeah, he’s a very good technical player. You can tell he always wants the ball.

“He always wants to play good football.

“He’s a clever player and I’m really enjoying playing with him.

“He works hard and you can always rely on him for a bit of quality to give you something special.”