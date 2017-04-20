More twists and turns to come warns Blackpool boss

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer refused to play up his side’s return to the League Two play-off zone, insisting his only focus is on Saturday’s game at home to Cheltenham.

The Seasiders occupy seventh spot after their dramatic 1-0 win away to leaders Doncaster Rovers on Easter Monday.

With just three fixtures remaining, the signs are good for Bowyer’s men but the Pool boss refused to look too far ahead.

Bowyer said: “We’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves and take belief from the last performance and result.

“We just have to concentrate on the next game, which is Cheltenham.

“I’ve said all along there’s a hell of a lot of football left to play, even in these last three games. There will be more twists and turns to come.

“We just have to concentrate on doing the right things and keep working hard.”

Monday’s win capped off a fine double over Darren Ferguson’s already promoted side, Pool having beaten them 4-2 at Bloomfield Road in October.

This week’s defeat was only Doncaster’s second on home turf all season and Bowyer added: “I think for us to do that is testament to the players.

“You want to try to win every game you play but we’ve come here and carried out a game-plan tremendously well.

“It should give the players a massive boost and we’ve just got to keep going now.”

The three points were clinched at the death in the most dramatic of circumstances – Jordan Flores netting a penalty in the final minute of normal time, just two minutes after Mark Cullen had missed from the spot.

Bowyer opted to stick with three centre-backs when Doncaster went down to 10 men following Matty Blair’s second yellow card early in the second half – a decision that paid off in the end.

“For me it wasn’t too difficult to resist the temptation to take a defender off,” he added.

“Richie Kyle (assistant manager) wanted to take one off, but the way we were playing and how we wanted to get the ball, the three centre- halves made that happen.

“We were able to switch the play and use the diag. If we’d gone to a back four, we wouldn’t have had the centre- halves as wide as they were. Hence we got balls in the box and got the penalty.

“Even then we could have scored in the first half. Brad Potts’ one looked really, really close when he’s gone through and scored (it was disallowed for offside).”

Blackpool season ticket holders can bring a friend to Saturday’s fixture against Cheltenham for free.

Pool can’t afford a slip-up against the fourth-bottom Robins as six teams outside the play-off zone are all within two points of them.