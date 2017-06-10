Moorland complete remarkable double

Moorland School’s next generation of football talent has crowned another memorable season with a national and regional double.

The Clitheroe school is celebrating after lifting the Lancashire Schools’ Under13 County Cup to add to their Independent Schools’ Football Association title.

“It is a remarkable achievement for a school of less than 200 pupils, and all season the boys have been a real credit to Moorland School and the town of Clitheroe,” said Moorland’s football academy coach Charlie Jackson.

“We have a great bunch of kids at Moorland. The one thing we teach them is always to be humble, never take anything for granted, and play with a smile on your face.”

Moorland has forged a powerful reputation for nurturing young talent, and this season’s achievement equals their success three years ago when they won the ISFA and Lancashire titles.

“We have won five trophies in three years, and to win a national title, and a competition that saw hundreds of teams enter from all over the country is a superb effort,” added Jackson.

Moorland’s most recent success saw them defeat Broughton High School from Preston 7-0 in the County Cup Final at the Anchor Ground, Darwen.

On the road to the final, Moorland netted 53 goals – including a 21-1 third round victory.

Harry Leonard led the charge in the final, netting a hat-trick, with Lewis Jones scoring twice, and Adam Wharton and Ben Kershaw also on target.

Moorland’s Independent Schools’ victory against Whitgift School from Surrey proved a far sterner challenge, however, as a close encounter at the Pirelli Stadium, home of Championship team Burton Albion, was forced into extra time.

But Jay Haddow struck the winner as they defeated Whitgift, who had won the ISFA title for the previous six years.

Mark Dickson, the chief executive of the ESFA, said: “Not only did Moorland defeat six other schools, but, then, in one of the most exciting finals we’ve staged they defeated Whitgift.”