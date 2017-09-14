Midfielder set to make a return

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick is back in contention to face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has missed the last two games with a tight thigh, and also sat out the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers agaimst Georgeia and Serbia.

He was rated “touch and go” for last Sunday’s visit of Crystal Palace, but the game came too soon for him in the end.

But, after a full week’s training with the squad, he is available again as Burnley look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season away from home, after winning 3-2 at champions Chelsea and drawing 1-1 with Spurs at Wembley.

Boss Sean Dyche said: “Jeff’s had a good week with us on the grass, so he’s back in contention.”

Charlie Taylor wasn’t on the bench to face Palace, but that was more a case of Burnley’s increased squad depth, as Dyche explained: “There are fine margins between the players who start, and the players who are on the bench even, which is how we wanted it. We have proably had a group previously where it was reasonably apparent who was going to play, but we have more depth to the squad now, and the margins are reallly fine.

“We’re really pleased with that, we want the players to be on top of their game, because they know there is stiff competition.”

Burnley go in search of a first win at Anfield in 43 years tomorrow, and Dyche – who was at Liverpool to see the 2-2 Champions League draw with Seville on Wednesday night – is looking forward to the test: “It’s another big challenge, it’s tough playing the top sides anywhere, never mind at home, but we’ve taken on two big challenges so far this season and delivered very well.

“We played well there in March, and were disappointed with the outcome (a 2-1 defeat), but we are morphing into something different now and are stronger as a collective.

“In March we were attempting different ways, subtle differences, to try and get the away win everyone was talking about, and we tried to make it awkward for them.

“This season we’ve had a bit more time with the group we got together earlier, and can adapt slightly differently.”