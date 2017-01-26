Midfielder Marney facing long-term injury absence

Clarets midfielder Dean Marney is expected to be out for the rest of the season at least after a second cruciate knee ligament injury in three seasons.

Marney twisted his knee after landing following a challenge on Arsenal’s Mezut Ozil at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Burnley's Dean Marney is stretchered off Photographer Craig Mercer/CameraSport The Premier League - Arsenal v Burnley - Sunday 22nd January 2017 - Emirates Stadium - London World Copyright � 2017 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - admin@camerasport.com - www.camerasport.com

He was stretchered off, and it has subsequently been found that he had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, almost two years to the day since suffering the same injury against West Brom.

Sean Dyche said: “He’s seeing a specialist today but unfortunately he has done his cruciate, his right ACL, which is the one he did before so it’s obviously a long period of rehab needed for that one.”

Asked if he will be out for the season, Dyche admitted: “Oh yeah, it will be, definitely. He’s come through that once before. In a good-bad way he knows the script, he knows what his rehab is, how long it is etc etc. It’s a blow for him and it’s a blow for us because he’d be playing and doing very well.

“You don’t want to lose any player, he’s been an important part, not just this season but what we’ve achieved here over a number of seasons. Obviously with his experience and his general experience in the game, you don’t want to lose any player but certainly not at the experienced end of the market.”

Marney is renowned for his physical prowess and mental strength, and Dyche added: “He’s disappointed, obviously. It’s one of those things, it’s the unfortunate side of being a player. Sometimes these things happen. He’s a tough-minded man, he knows he’s got the full support of everything here. The only good thing is he has been through this before so he understands the rehab, and how long it takes and the different markers along the journey back.”